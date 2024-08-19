Attack on doctors: Silent protest march held at Sion hospital

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Resident doctors of BMC-run Sion hospital on Monday held a silent march to protest attacks on medical professionals.

In the early hours of Sunday, a woman doctor was assaulted at the hospital by drunk relatives of a patient, the incident coming amid massive nationwide protests against the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The silent march in the afternoon today was to protest the incidents in Kolkata and here. A large number of people took part. We are seeking safety for doctors are their workplaces," Dr Sudeep Dhakane from Sion hospital told PTI.

Three persons, including two women, were booked in connection with the assault in Sion hospital, officially known as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act provisions. PTI KK BNM