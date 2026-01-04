Attack on EC observer's vehicle: Commission writes to Bengal DGP, seeks action taken report by Jan 6

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) The EC flagged serious security lapses during the visit of an ERO to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing camps in West Bengal, and sought a detailed action taken report from the state police by January 6.

In a letter to the director general of police, the commission said that the observer, senior bureaucrat C Murugan, in a report, highlighted a series of incidents during his visit to SIR hearing camps on December 29 in Magrahat-I, Magrahat-II and Kulpi blocks in South 24 Parganas district.

Similar concerns were echoed in reports submitted by the special electoral roll observer and the chief electoral officer, it said.

After examining the reports, the commission observed that despite advance intimation of the tour programme to the sub-divisional officer and the superintendent of police concerned, adequate security arrangements were not made, and the observer was compelled to move through sensitive areas without proper police protection.

Incidents of sloganeering, mob gathering, obstruction of official work and damage to the observer's vehicle were also reported, the letter said, adding that an FIR was lodged on December 29 against 30 to 40 unknown people after repeated efforts.

"These incidents reflect serious lapses on the part of the police administration," the commission said, and directed the DGP to furnish an action taken report detailing police action, follow-up measures and steps initiated to fix responsibility by 5 pm on January 6.

The poll body also directed that henceforth, whenever an electoral roll observer or special electoral roll observer undertakes a field visit, he or she must be accompanied by a senior police officer with adequate security to ensure safety during the conduct of official duties.

It stressed strict compliance with the directions to ensure a secure environment for the conduct of the SIR and other electoral processes.

On December 29, the vehicle of Murugan was damaged after an agitating crowd gheraoed the poll official during his visit to an SIR hearing centre at Magrahat.

The agitators, mostly women, blocked the exit route of the SRO's vehicle and thumped on the car bonnet and window glasses with police personnel desperately trying to get the protesters out of the way by forming a cordon. The door handle on the driver's side of the car was later found in a nearly ripped-off condition.

Murugan faced resistance during the SIR exercise on two earlier occasions as well. PTI SCH NN ACD