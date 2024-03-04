Attack on ED officers: Calcutta HC judgment on Tuesday in plea to transfer probe from police to CBI

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate for transfer of investigation to the CBI in cases related to an attack on ED officials when they went to raid the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali.

The court will deliver its judgment in the cross appeals by the ED and the West Bengal government on Tuesday, as per the cause list in the high court's website.

Hearing in the matter before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam concluded following submissions by the ED, the state and the CBI.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government have moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order of January 17 ordering formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wants the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that it be given to the police.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, allowed Sheikh to be a party in a suo motu motion over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people in Sandeshkhali, which is being heard by it.

Sheikh's lawyer made a prayer to be heard in the suo motu motion, which the court directed will be taken up on Wednesday.

In the transfer application, alleging that the state police was biased, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that they purposely arrested Sheikh in a case by the ED on the attack on its officials by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 at Sandeshkhali, even though more than 40 other cases are pending against him for years.

Raju claimed that this was done to deny the CBI custody of Sheikh even if the probe into the attack is transferred to it, as the maximum police custody period of an accused is 15 days in a case.

The investigation in the case was handed over to the CID by the state government from the Basirhat Police after Sheikh's arrest, who is now in police remand of the CID.

Raju submitted that the ED does not have faith in a joint investigation involving the state police as the accused Sheikh is a prominent leader of the ruling party and an influential person.

Raju said a state minister was arrested in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam case, in relation to which the ED had gone to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on January 5 when they were attacked.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state, opposed the prayer for transfer of investigation, claiming that it was the state police which rescued the ED officials and managed to ensure a safe passage for them out of Sandeshkhali.

He submitted that the local police were informed by the ED only after they were attacked.

Saying that the state must keep its hands off the probe till the appeals are decided, the division bench observed it has already clarified in its previous order that there was no injunction on the arrest of Sheikh, but investigation in the FIRs on the attack were stayed.

The CBI's lawyer submitted before the court that the agency was willing to take up the investigation if directed by the court.

Seeking an early disposal of the ED's prayer for transfer of the cases of attack on its officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI, deputy solicitor general Dhiraj Trivedi submitted that it was losing days of police custody of Sheikh even if the court decides to transfer the case to the central agency.

The TMC leader was arrested by police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, the main accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police. PTI AMR RBT MNB