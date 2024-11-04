Attack on Hindu temple in Canada goes against teachings of Guru Nanak Dev: MP BJP

Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by separatists and said the assault goes against the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

State BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga appealed to the jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht Sahib (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) to condemn the heinous attack and issue strict instructions against such assaults on any religious institution.

On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, a Canadian city, and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

"I am deeply saddened by the attack on Hindu devotees by anti-India elements in a temple in Canada. I strongly condemn this religious crime. This is not only against the principles of justice but also against the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Bagga said in a statement.

"Some people are betraying the basic tenets of Sikhism. Over the years, the Sikh community, through their hard work and dedication, has earned respect in Canada, the US and the UK. It seems a conspiracy is being hatched to tarnish the honour of the Sikh community," she emphasised. PTI MAS RSY