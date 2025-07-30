Attack on hospital receptionist: Court denies bail to main accused's brother

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) The Kalyan sessions court in the district on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Ranjit Bhuleshwar Jha, brother of prime accused Gokul Jha, in a case related to the assault on a woman receptionist at a local hospital.

The victim had filed an affidavit opposing Jha's bail application, and also appeared before the court on Tuesday and pleaded that he should not be released.

"If the court grants bail to Gokul's brother Ranjit Jha, he will come out and attack me and my family again," the victim stated in her affidavit filed on Tuesday through her lawyer, advocate Harish Nair.

His release could jeopardize the investigation, compromise witnesses and even exert pressure on judicial officers, the woman claimed.

The incident had taken place at a children's hospital in Kalyan East earlier this month. As the victim woman was a native Marathi-speaker and the accused migrants, it also acquired political overtones.

A video of the incident had gone viral.

Ranjit, along with his brother, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Gokul Jha remains in judicial custody. PTI COR KRK