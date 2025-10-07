Attack on Justice Gavai unacceptable, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and remarked that such violence was unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

The incident of an attack on Justice B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court premises (on October 6 by a senior advocate) has shocked the entire nation, he said.

"Violence of any kind, especially in such sacred institutions of justice, is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

"Justice Gavai’s composed and dignified response amidst the chaos stood as a testament to his integrity, courage, and steadfast belief in the ideals of our Constitution," former chief minister said. PTI JSP ADB