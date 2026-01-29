Attack on Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand result of BJP 'mainstreaming' fringe elements: Iltija

Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday said the alleged attack on a Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand was a result of the BJP "mainstreaming" the fringe elements who "enjoy institutional impunity".

"This 18 year old Kashmiri shawl vendor was assaulted in Uttarakhand with irons rods till his bones crumbled. It's one of many acts of violence against Kashmiris in India where perpetrators know they enjoy institutional impunity," Mufti said in a post on X.

The PDP leader said the attackers were not fringe elements anymore.

"BJP is actively mainstreaming the 'fringe' which is no longer on the periphery. Sir @pushkardhami can we kindly request you to take action? @ukcmo @DIPR_UK @uttarakhandcops," she added.

An 18-year-old Kashmiri youth suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while he was selling shawls in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Peoples' Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone said such attacks did not show any signs of abating.

"The attacks against Kashmiris across the country show no signs of abating. Even a minor has not been spared. This shows a culture of tolerance across the country to such intolerant incidents. Regrettably not many voices in the country are perturbed about these events," Lone said on X. PTI SSB MNK MNK