Attack on 'most respectable' segment of society: VHP on 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The VHP on Friday raised objections to the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', calling it an attack on the “most respectable” segment of society, and urged the government to look into the issue.

The film's announcement earlier this week has sparked a storm on social media, with many users calling the title "casteist" and offensive. The controversy has also led to the registration of an FIR at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, while the NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

Reacting sharply to Netflix India's promotional post on the film on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “It's totally unacceptable.” “Through the name of the series, you are not only attacking the most respectable segment of our hindu society but also trying to spread hatred and unrest in the country. Stop it forthwith and apologise, otherwise the Hindu society will be forced to take democratic action against your such repeated attempts,” he said in a post on X.

Tagging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Union home ministry and Mumbai Police in his post, Bansal wrote on X, “Please look at it.” A day after the Netflix film faced backlash over its title, actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on Friday said the story of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is about a flawed individual and has nothing to do with any caste or community.

In a statement, posted on his social media handles, Pandey acknowledged that the film's title has "hurt" a section of audience and added that all promotional materials of the film would be taken down for the time being.

Pandey said the film, which he has co-written and produced, is a fictional cop drama and the term 'pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” the filmmaker said.

Bajpayee, who plays the lead in the movie, said he respects the emotions and concerns people have shared and takes them seriously.

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," he said.

The film, which was announced by Netflix during an event on Tuesday, is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also penned the story with Pandey. It was produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks. PTI PK PK MNK MNK