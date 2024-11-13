Attack on officials: Telangana ministers, BRS accuse each other

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) The attack on district authorities in Telangana's Vikarabad district during a public hearing on land acquisition on Wednesday took a political turn, with ministers and opposition parties accusing each other.

Following the arrest of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy in connection with the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka alleged a conspiracy against the government, accusing the BRS party of encouraging poor tribals to attack the district administration.

"Very bad on the part of BRS, and the government will not see it just like that (overlook it)," Bhatti said, emphasising that the Rehabilitation an Resettlement packages for farmers losing their land are "remunerative and encouraging." He further alleged that BRS had involved "disgruntled elements" in the Vikarabad attack and stated that farmers are free to approach the Collector or the district administration if there is any issue.

Bhatti also accused the BRS of "deliberately creating law and order problems" in the state.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao, in a post on 'X', alleged that the brother of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is now the "de facto CM" and stated that thousands of acres belonging to poor farmers would be taken away at any cost.

He quipped, "Welcome to Congress-marked democracy. Good going Bhai @RahulGandhi", in the post.

Rama Rao also visited the residence of former BRS legislator Patnam Narender Reddy to meet his family.

Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the BRS, accusing the opposition party of being behind the attack on district authorities.

With the arrest of Patnam Narender Reddy, a total of 21 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on officials on November 11, when some villagers in Lagacharla village, Dudyala mandal, Vikarabad district allegedly attacked district authorities protesting the acquisition of their lands for proposed pharmaceutical companies.

Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested on charges of conspiracy and abetment, a senior police official confirmed. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The protesters had reportedly jostled Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain and pelted stones at his vehicle, as well as those of other district authorities. Three officials—an Additional Collector, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman, and a DSP-rank police official—were injured in the incident, which occurred during a public hearing on land acquisition by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

A BRS youth wing leader, who allegedly instigated the "pre-planned" attack, remains at large, according to police. Three FIRs were filed over the incident, and authorities have suspended internet services in Dudyala mandal. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK KH