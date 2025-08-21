'Attack on opposition', Gehlot, Jully slam Bills for removal of PMs, CMs, ministers

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and leader of opposition Tika Ram Jully on Thursday criticised the NDA government at the Centre for introducing bills proposing the removal of prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, claiming the move is aimed at silencing dissent and destabilising elected governments.

In a post on X, Gehlot claimed the proposed law would empower central agencies to arrest, imprison and dismiss opposition leaders holding key positions, such as chief ministers and ministers.

"There have been numerous instances in the past 10 years when opposition leaders serving in significant positions were imprisoned, their bail was not granted for months, and yet they were proven innocent after trial. The sole reason for such arrests was the political vendetta of the BJP government," the veteran Congress leader said.

Gehlot warned that the proposed law is "not only an attempt to end the political careers of opposition leaders but also a strategy to destabilise governments in every (opposition-ruled) state, suppress public mandate, and pave the way for BJP governments".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days.

The draft laws were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, following fierce protests from the opposition.

The three Bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, echoed Gehlot's concerns, calling the Bills a "conspiracy to suppress and intimidate the opposition".

"Whoever speaks against the Central government will be booked, jailed for 30 days without bail, and then removed from their post. It seems they (BJP) want to impose dictatorship like Hitler in this country," Jully said.

Both Gehlot and Jully urged political parties across the spectrum to oppose the Bills, which they called "undemocratic and dictatorial". PTI AG ARI