Attack on RSS workers: Authorities initiate bulldozer action against accused father-son duo

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Authorities on Sunday demolished a portion of a building constructed illegally on land belonging to a temple allegedly by the father-son duo arrested for stabbing 10 RSS workers during a Sharad Purnima event on the temple premises three days back.

Naseeb Chaudhary, his son Bheesham Chaudhary and some other people attacked the RSS workers with "knives and other weapons" during the "jagran" programme on Thursday night. There was an altercation after residents objected to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.

According to local people, Naseeb Chaudhary had allegedly encroached upon a portion of the land of the temple and a park and illegally constructed a small building.

A day after the stabbing, which resulted in six people being hospitalised and led to protests in the Karni Vihar area, the enforcement wing of the Jaipur Development Authority conducted a survey and served a notice to Chaudhary, directing him to respond within 24 hours.

Naseeb Chaudhary, his wife Nirmala and their son Bheesham were taken into custody by police on Friday in connection with the attack on the RSS workers.

However, the Jaipur Development Authority demolished on Sunday two rooms of the building alleged to have been constructed illegally by the father-son duo on the temple land. According to authorities, since no response was received on its notice within the stipulated time, an earthmoving machine was used to demolish the "illegal" construction. PTI SDA IJT