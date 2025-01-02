Attack on sarpanch's car in Dharashiv 'staged' to ensure he gets weapon's licence: Cops

Dharashiv, Jan 2 (PTI) The attack on the car of a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on December 26 was allegedly staged by him to boost his chances of getting a weapon's licence, a police official said on Thursday.

The car of sarpanch Namdeo Nikam of Mesai Jawalgi was attacked in Tuljapur by four people on two motorcycles when he was on his way from Barul, the official said.

"The attackers had thrown a cement block at the car, which cracked the vehicle's windshield. They also threw eggs. A petrol-filled condom was also thrown inside the car. A case was registered at Tuljapur police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 110 for attempt to commit culpable homicide at the time," he said.

"Our probe found the sarpanch had staged the attack to get a weapon's licence for self-protection. We found disparities in Nikam's version and the situation on the spot. Further probe into the case is underway," the official added. PTI AW BNM