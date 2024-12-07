Attack on Sukhbir Badal: SAD to present 'videographic evidence' to governor

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia Saturday said a party delegation will meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submit "videographic evidence" to him as he alleged that the AAP government "facilitated the murderous attack" on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Advertisment

Majithia further said the party would also demand registration of cases against Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa who allegedly facilitated accused Narain Singh Chaura to approach Badal and try to assassinate him.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP as well as the Punjab Police.

SAD leader Badal had escaped a bid on his life on Wednesday when Chaura fired from a close range at Punjab's ex-deputy chief minister at the Golden Temple's entrance. But the former militant missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

Advertisment

The attack was captured on cameras by media persons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Questioning the role of Amritsar SP Randhawa, Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Badal, released CCTV footage of December 3 and 4 from the Golden Temple Sahib complex 4, alleging that the police officer shook hands with Chaura and had a close conversation with him.

Majithia said the CCTV footage showed how Chaura conducted an exhaustive recce of the Golden Temple on December 3 and 4.

Advertisment

"On December 4, Chaura climbed up and down the stairs leading to Sri Harmandar Sahib repeatedly for two hours in an effort to approach Sukhbir Badal from behind. Chaura was facilitated by a policeman in civil dress and guided towards where Badal was sitting," he alleged.

Majithia had earlier said that SP Randhawa shook hands with Chaura at the Golden Temple complex on December 3, a day prior to the attack on Badal, and asked why the police force did not take the former militant into custody even on the next day despite knowing about his antecedents.

He had claimed that there was video footage from the Golden Temple complex, showing how the SP rank officer was on "friendly terms" with Chaura.

Advertisment

The SAD core committee Friday had said it would approach the Punjab Governor to seek an impartial probe into the bid on Badal's life as it rejected the Punjab Police's probe into the incident. PTI CHS KVK KVK