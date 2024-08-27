Attack on Thadou group leader’s residence challenge to unity of Manipur: CM

Imphal, Aug 27 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the attack on the residence of BJP leader and Thadou community member Michael Lamjathang Haokip by armed miscreants in Churachandpur district.

Singh said that the attack on the house of Haokip is a direct challenge to the unity and integrity of the northeastern state.

The chief minister said that legal action will be initiated against the culprits.

"The attack on the family members of Micheal Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, one of the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur as well as a BJP spokesperson, by vandalizing his house was an act of cowardice," he said in a post on X.

Thadou is one of the largest sub-tribes of Kukis.

"I consider this personal harm on one of our recognized tribes as a direct challenge to the unity and the integrity of the state. Attacks on any particular community of the recognized tribes of Manipur as well as the attack on the family of the BJP Spokesperson are condemned in the strongest terms,” Singh said.

Haokip’s residence at Peniel village in Churachandpur district was attacked on Sunday night, hours after he participated in a panel discussion, "Kuki supremacy and its agenda", on a local TV channel.

Earlier this month, the chief minister said in the assembly that he is thinking of inviting individuals of the Thadou group to Imphal Valley region.

A number of related tribes are collectively called Kuki or Kuki Zo community, members of which mostly live in the hill districts of the northeastern state.

Meitei community members are the majority residents of the Imphal Valley region. Ethnic violence between them and the Kukis has left over 200 people dead since May last year and rendered thousands homeless. PTI COR NN