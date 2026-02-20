Attack on the country's reputation: Uttarakhand CM on IYC's 'shirtless protest'

Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday described the 'shirtless protest' by the Indian Youth Congress during the AI ​​Impact Summit in Delhi as a "direct attack" on the country's reputation.

In a statement issued here, Dhami said that the Youth Congress workers' attempt to tarnish India's image on the international stage is extremely shameful and is not just a protest, but a direct blow to the country's reputation.

He said, "At a time when the entire world is acknowledging India's technological, economic, and strategic prowess, the Congress is pursuing an agenda of confusion, negativity, lies, and rumours." Dhami said that whether it is spreading alleged lies about trade agreements or questioning the indomitable courage of soldiers and the valour of the brave soldiers of the Galwan Valley, the Congress works to undermine the nation's morale.

He said, "A party that questions the country's military, security forces, and national interests is not only a weak opposition but can also pose a threat to national security." Dhami also said that the public will answer those who engage in anti-national politics, and history will never forgive those who tamper with India's reputation. PTI DPT APL APL