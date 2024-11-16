Attack on TMC councillor: Prime accused nabbed, taxi driver arrested

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) The prime accused in the attack on a TMC leader in Kolkata was detained in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district while he was trying to escape to neighbouring Jharkhand, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The prime accused, identified as Iqbal alias Afroz Khan alias Gulzar, had ridden the other accused, Yuvraj Singh, on a two-wheeler to "murder" TMC councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward no 108, Sushanta Ghosh on Friday, he said.

Ghosh had a close shave on Friday evening when the handgun used by Singh to open fire at the councilor from a close range in Kasba area failed to discharge the bullet due to a mechanical fault.

"Acting on a tip-off that Iqbal was trying to flee to Jharkhand on a two-wheeler through Durgapur Expressway, police intercepted him at a naka point in Galsi and detained him,” the IPS officer told PTI.

According to the police officer, Iqbal was behind the entire planning of the attempted murder.

"It seems that Iqbal is not his real name and he had contacted Yuvraj Singh and convinced him to execute the plan for a payment of Rs 10,000," he said.

"Iqbal was the person who had arranged accommodation for Singh in the Lake Town area of the city and provided him with the firearm used in the incident," the officer added.

Earlier in the day, police also arrested a taxi driver in connection with the incident, another officer said, adding his identity surfaced during grilling of Singh.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the arrested taxi driver, Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal on Thursday night from Babughat to Lake Town where they stayed at a housing complex, the officer of the Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of the Kolkata Police added.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot on Saturday morning.

"Investigation is underway, two persons have been arrested so far. Further action is being taken. The person with the firearm in his hand is from Vaishali in Bihar," Verma told reporters.

Another police officer said scrutiny was underway of CCTV footage of the area as well as the roads leading to Ghosh's residence where the attack took place.

Police were also speaking to Ghosh's close associates and checking their call details to find out whether some insiders were involved in the incident.

"There could be someone big behind this attack. These people are only small players employed to execute a plan. Yuvraj Singh has admitted that he was shown a photograph of Ghosh and told to kill him. Upon completion of the task, he was promised Rs 10,000. There might be some other players," he said.

Yuvraj Singh, after his arrest, claimed that he was a juvenile but investigators found he was lying about his age after checking his Aadhaar card, he said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called him up and enquired about the incident.

"CM Mamata Banerjee had called me up and enquired about the incident. Abhishek also telephoned me. I am not scared by the incident, but I am in a state of shock. I am not sure who is behind this. But I feel that the common people are moving away from us (TMC) and this might be a result of that. I will urge the party leadership to find out the reason," Ghosh told reporters.

"Last night, I had thought of leaving politics, but after having a discussion with my family members and getting assurances from the party, I have decided to stay put and continue my fight," he added.

Criticising the role of the police in containing such criminal activities, Kolkata Mayor and senior party leader Firhad Hakim said, "Enough is enough. The culture of Bihar, UP and Ahmedabad will not be allowed here. West Bengal is not a place for criminals. I will ask the police to act now." "Why are firearms coming to West Bengal despite the CM's repeated instructions? Where is the intelligence network? You (police) have to take fruitful steps," Hakim, who also visited Ghosh's Kasba residence, said.

The incident has prompted the police to increase the security arrangements for Ghosh, a senior officer said. PTI SCH ACD