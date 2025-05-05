Attack on TN fishermen, Pawan urges MEA to intervene

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to seek an amicable settlement to the skirmishes arising between Tamil Nadu fishermen and Sri Lanka.

Kalyan’s appeal came after 24 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district were reportedly attacked in five separate mid-sea incidents in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

"It is imperative that the governments of India and Sri Lanka engage in constructive and sustained dialogue to address these concerns in a spirit of cooperation," Kalyan said in a post on 'X', calling for urgent diplomatic action.

Groups of Lankan nationals reportedly assaulted the fishermen and were later admitted to a state-run hospital in Nagapattinam. PTI MS STH SSK SSK KH