Attack on YouTubers: 7 FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala, say police

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 7 (PTI) Police have registered seven cases in connection with multiple incidents of violence including the attack on YouTubers by a mob and unlawful assembly that occurred on August 6 near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada, officials said on Thursday.

Following the attack on YouTubers, clashes broke out between two groups and the situation was brought under control, they said.

Four men, representing three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, were attacked by a large mob near Dharmasthala on Wednesday evening, when they were interviewing a person, amid an ongoing probe by SIT into the alleged mass burial case, police said.

Four cases were registered at Dharmasthala Police Station and three at Belthangady Police Station, they added.

According to the district police, one FIR pertains to the alleged assault on a group of YouTubers and damage caused to their two vehicles. The same complaint also includes an alleged assault on a reporter of a private news channel.

Another case has been registered for unlawful assembly in three locations: Pangala near Dharmasthala, where police resorted to a lathi charge, within the premises of the Dharmasthala police station, and in front of a local hospital.

Doctors treating those who were brought in after the incident have orally confirmed that none of the injured sustained serious harm, based on preliminary medical assessments, police said.

According to police, the third FIR pertains to an incident in which, according to police, 50 to 100 people gathered in front of Dharmasthala police station without permission.

Fourth case was registered on the complaint of a resident of Beltangady, who alleged he was attacked by a mob and his vehicles and equipment were damaged after he visited Pangala Cross.

Fifth case was filed based on the complaint of a crime reporter of a regional TV news channel who alleged assault while covering the incident near Benaka Hospital.

The two additional cases involved conflicting complaints regarding media interference at Benaka Hospital and an unlawful gathering at the hospital, with charges including obstruction of duty and unlawful assembly, police said, adding that all cases are under investigation.

Video footage from the scene is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, and legal action will follow in accordance with the findings, authorities said. PTI COR GMS AMP ADB