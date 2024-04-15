Attack strengthened my resolve to serve people: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Gudivada (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 15 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the attack against him only strengthened his resolve to serve the people, rather than diminishing it.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the chief minister, injuring him on his left temple, when he was canvassing for votes on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada's Singh Nagar.

The YSRCP chief was in Gudivada town in Krishna district for a public meeting as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour, ahead of the simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the 25 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha on May 13.

“The attack has only increased my resolve to serve the people, not diminished it. Maybe the wound on my forehead will recover in 10 days, but the wounds inflicted by Chandrababu (Naidu) on the poor people are forever,” Reddy said.

According to the CM, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP, and Congress and the "vested" media houses are attacking him for "doing everything for people’s welfare".

Citing the Mahabharata, he said one arrow shot at Arjuna did not mean that the Kauravas won, and expressed confidence that a single stone thrown at him will not stop the defeat of the evil and rich.

“Such attacks will not shake my resolve, and it means that we are so close to victory, and they are so far from it,” he said.

He asked the people of the state if they are ready to fight against the opposition for the welfare and the future of the poor, as well as to ensure that all welfare schemes continue for another five years.

Reddy alleged that Naidu, who failed to keep his promises, mocked the government for its welfare schemes, the free electricity given to farmers and English education provided in government schools.

He also alleged that the TDP chief had looted villages in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees.

The chief minister asserted that he had fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises he had made, by considering the YSRCP manifesto as a holy book.

Earlier on Monday, Reddy resumed his electioneering bus tour from Kesarapalle in NTR District, following a day's break after the stone attack.

Reddy canvassed through Gannavaram, Atkur, Veeravalli Cross, Hanuman Junction and other villages. He is scheduled to make a halt for the night at Narayanapuram.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. PTI STH ANE