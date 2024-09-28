'Attacked' by patient's family, junior docs of Sagar Dutta hospital near Kolkata go on cease work

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) Junior doctors of the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati near Kolkata announced cease work on Friday night after some of them were allegedly beaten up by the family of a woman who died during treatment.

The middle-aged woman, who had acute breathing problems, was in a critical stage, a junior doctor said.

Following her death, a mob of 20 people went on a rampage at the hospital and beat up nurses and junior doctors who were on duty, he alleged.

"We have been repeatedly demanding proper security at the outpatient department and hospital wards. But today's incident proves the state administration is yet to wake up to our demand for safety. Till our demands for adequate safety are met, the cease work will continue," he said.

He claimed six persons, which included female nurses, were beaten up by the mob.

Police could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Kinjal Nanda said, "Our repeated demand for the safety of junior doctors have not been fulfilled by the administration. We will declare our next course of action in the wake of this incident by tomorrow. We don't want a rerun of the RG Kar case." PTI SUS SOM