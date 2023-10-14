Attacked by son for questioning mobile addiction, woman dies in Kerala

Kasaragod (Ker), Oct 14 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Kannur district on Saturday, days after she was brutally attacked by her son for questioning his mobile phone addiction, police said.

Rugmini of Kanichira in this district was under treatment at the hospital for the last one week after her son Sujith attacked her by banging her head against a wall in their house.

The accused was arrested soon after the crime was reported, they said.

During interrogation, the man confessed to the crime and claimed that he attacked his mother as she questioned his continuous use of mobile phone, they added.

The accused was said to be mentally unsound and was admitted to the government mental hospital at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode. PTI LGK ROH