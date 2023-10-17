Attackers flee after leaving injured man outside hospital in Delhi’s Bindapur

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A group of men who allegedly attacked an 18-year-old man left him outside a hospital in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur in an injured condition, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

After leaving Suraj outside Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital in a car on October 13, the accused men fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, an official said.

Suraj, who is facing at least seven criminal cases in the area, is suspected to be attacked by a group of youths from a rival gang, police said.

The incident took place at Gali number 3 of Bindapur, they said.

The victim was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. He received at least seven stab wounds on his body, police said, adding that a case has been registered against Akash in connection with the case.

Further investigations are on, they said. PTI ALK NB