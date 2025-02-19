'Attacking people's faith crime': Shivraj slams Mamata for 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "Mrityu Kumbh" remarks, and said attacking people's faith is a crime.

Banerjee had criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over its management of the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, and said the event has turned into "Mrityu Kumbh" with people losing their lives in incidents of stampede. She also accused authorities of suppressing the death toll.

Asked about Banerjee's remarks, Chouhan said, "Insulting the Sanatan has become the nature of the Opposition".

He said India's culture has been continuing for thousands of years like the flow of the river Ganga.

"By pointing fingers at the Sanatan, they (opposition leaders) will damage themselves. Attacking people's faith and sentiments is also a crime," the Rural Development Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 29.

Two weeks later, a stampede broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station amid a rush of devotees headed to the Maha Kumbh. According to officials, 18 people lost their lives in the stampede.

The West Bengal chief minister had also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for "creating a hype" around the Maha Kumbh "without making proper arrangements".