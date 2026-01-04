Attacks on Christians during Christmas season should not have happened: Cardinal Alencherry

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Cardinal George Alencherry on Sunday said that attacks on the Christian community during the Christmas season should not have happened in India.

He was responding to reporters on recent incidents of attacks reported after Christmas celebrations in different parts of the country.

"In India, such incidents should not have happened. Our country tries to maintain communal harmony and unity," he said.

He said the recent attacks raise serious questions about the values upheld in society.

"It cannot be seen as the activities of a particular religious sect or community. There can be individuals or groups in every community who engage in such activities," he said.

He said the government should act firmly in such situations.

"We hope the government will take action and bring such people under control. We will also make efforts in this direction," he said.

Alencherry is the former head of the Syro-Malabar Church, a major Catholic denomination in Kerala.

Earlier, heads of other churches had also raised similar concerns and sought government intervention in this regard. PTI TBA SSK