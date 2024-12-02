Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Sena (UBT) holds protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday held a protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, during which participants burnt the national flag of the neighbouring nation.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute about 8 per cent of the country's 170 million population, have reportedly faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government there on August 5.

During the protest held at Kranti Chowk here, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve warned of repercussions, including banning Bangladeshi players from coming to India and financial boycott of that nation, if these attacks did not stop.

"Nearly 2000 attacks have taken place and 69 temples have been vandalised recently. The ISKCON has also come under attack. The Narendra Modi government must take strict action. Merely protecting Sheikh Hasina is not enough, the Centre must also protect Hindus there. Bangladesh is a tiny country dependent on India," claimed Danve, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council.

Protests are taking place across India after spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Bangladesh in a sedition case. Hindus and other minorities are also protesting in cities like Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram in the neighbouring nation. PTI AW BNM