Attacks on Hindus: People with Babur-like mindset still exist in B'desh, Pak, says BJP's Lekhi

Indore, Dec 26 (PTI) Expressing anger over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, former Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said people with a mindset similar to Mughal invader Babur seem to still exist in that nation and Pakistan.

"I am not talking about everyone, but people with Babur-like mindset may still exist to some extent in Bangladesh and Pakistan even today, and that is why they are committing killings. They are trying to provoke India so that discomfort increases in society in some way," Lekhi told reporters in Indore.

Asserting there was no place for intolerance in Indian society. Lekhi said, "We have to perform our duties while keeping everything in mind so that our country does not get fragmented and remains united, but there should also be no cordiality towards invaders." India on Friday said the "unremitting hostilities" against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of grave concern. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented in Bangladesh by independent sources during the tenure of the interim government.

Asked about the Congress' opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act, Lekhi said what could one expect from a party that claimed Lord Ram was a fictional character.

Commenting on the fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, she said depreciation of the rupee was only one aspect of the economy, but India's gold reserves had increased, exports had risen and inflation rate had declined.

Lekhi participated in a programme organised at the BJP's Indore office on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas', during which katha-kirtan and langar were organised in accordance with Sikh traditions.

"The country's heritage also includes a history of children's valour. Every child should draw inspiration from this history regarding their duties towards the nation and society,"Lekhi said. PTI HWP LAL BNM