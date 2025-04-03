Attacks on priests in Jabalpur: Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh threatens protests, bandh after Ram Navami

Jabalpur, Apr 3 (PTI) The Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh (RIM), an organisation of Christians, on Thursday threatened to launch a massive protest after Ram Navami if police fails to book right-wing activists who allegedly attacked two priests in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh three days ago.

Priest and educationist Davis George, a former principal of St Aloysius College here and recipient of three national awards, including 'Eminent Educationist Award' by International Institute of Education and Management 2010, was among those attacked on the campus of Ranjhi police station on March 31.

"Investigations are on. We are recording the statements (of victims) and going to register an FIR shortly," Jabalpur Ranjhi area city superintendent of police Satish Kumar Sahu told PTI.

Attempts to contact Father Davis over phone failed, with his aides saying he was unwell.

"Three days have passed but no FIR has been registered against the vandals who attacked vicar general of Jabalpur Catholic diocese Father Davis George and Jabalpur diocesan corporation secretary Father George Thomas. The attack came during Lent and that too in front of police," RIM Jabalpur district coordinator Atul Joseph said.

"It is too much. We are not going to sit silently on these attacks. We are going to protest at different places in the city and if needed call for a Jabalpur bandh after Ram Navami. At least six persons, including the two priests, were attacked. We have video clips of the attack," he said.

More than 500 Christians protested here seeking action over the incident and had submitted a memorandum to the district collector on Tuesday.

Some of the protesters said the priests were attacked when they arrived at Ranjhi police station to help some tribal Christians who had been accused of indulging in conversion activities and detained.

"Around 50 people, including children and women, hailing from adjoining tribal-dominated Mandla district were on a pilgrimage to visit several churches in Jabalpur amid Lent season. Their bus was forcibly taken by right-wing activists to Ranjhi police station. These people then accused those in the bus of converting tribals to Christianity," the RIM functionary said.

"Fathers Davis and Thomas and Felix Barla, secretary of the century old St Peters and Paul Cathedral, went to Ranjhi police station to help the detained Catholics. They were pushed and slapped. A video shows a woman slapping a priest. After some time, police released the pilgrims and the priests after dismissing the mob of vandals," Joseph said.

The incident is a "shocking attack on religious freedom and human dignity" and the Union government must intervene to protect the Constitutional rights of the community, the national body of bishops said in a statement on April 1.

Videos of several members of the Christian community weeping in protest went viral on social media.

One of them shared pictures of Father Davis with former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is among the states in India with stringent anti-conversion laws. PTI LAL BNM