Attacks on temples have become routine in T'gana after Cong govt took over, alleges Union min

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that attacks on temples and Hindu youth has become 'routine' in Telangana after the Congress government assumed office.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a temple on the city outskirts where Navagraha idols were found damaged three days ago, he accused the government of neglecting Hindus and their sentiments.

"The (Congress) government feels that it will get more votes of a section of society if it ignores attacks on Hindu temples. The government feels that it is democracy if it stands by a particular section," he said.

Wishing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his birthday, he said the CM should take tough action against those who attack temples.

Kumar, who listed alleged attacks on temples and Hindus in the last several months, claimed that Hindus in Telangana are living in an atmosphere of fear. He said Hindus would "rebel" if they are neglected.

Leaders like him are accused of making provocative comments and talking about only Hindu dharma but he would not be scared of it, he said.

Congress leaders who are silent on the attacks on temples would raise a hue and cry if there were any incidents on other places of worship, he alleged.

"We do not want any attacks on the places of worship of other religions. But, why government is not responding on attacks on temples," Kumar said.

Navagraha idols in a temple at Shamshabad here were found damaged on November 5, leading to the detention of a person, police had said.