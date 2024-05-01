Attari drugs seizure case: Key accused 'Chacha' arrested

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused in the Rs 700 crore Attari border drugs seizure case, taking the total number of arrests in the matter to eight.

An official statement issued on Wednesday said the accused, Athar Saeed alias Chacha, had handled the proceeds of the drugs on the directions of the kingpin, Shahid Ahmed.

Saeed was arrested on Tuesday after the NIA teams searched his premises in Delhi’s Daryaganj and seized incriminating documents.

The documents are being examined by the anti-terror agency to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the massive drugs racket, the statement said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Saeed was instrumental in creating and sustaining a network of hawala operators and others for the transfer of the money earned from the sale of the narcotics from India to Afghanistan and to the UAE.

In this manner, he was channelling the proceeds of the drugs to the main accused persons based abroad, the NIA said.

He also played a critical role in helping the prime accused flee from the country, it said.

The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of 102.784 kgs of heroin valued at approximately Rs 700 crore by the Indian customs in two instalments in April 2022.

The drugs had arrived in India from Afghanistan through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, Amritsar, and had been concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (mulethi).

Further investigations are underway to unravel the complete conspiracy, the NIA added. PTI AKV AKV DV DV