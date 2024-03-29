Attempt made to impersonate top CISF official; case registered

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have launched a probe after an unidentified individual attempted to impersonate a senior staffer of the Central Industrial Security Force, officials said on Friday.

It was alleged that a person used a photograph of the CISF Director General as WhatsApp display image, sent a message to the CISF control room on Thursday posing as the top official and made casual inquiries.

CISF guards the country's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports and power plants.

After being alerted about the impersonation attempt, the Kharghar police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act, the official said. PTI COR NR