Attempt on to make Parliament opposition-free: CPI(M)

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Alleging that the BJP was trying to decimate the parliamentary system in the country, CPI(M) on Wednesday claimed that an attempt is being made to make the Parliament opposition-free.

Advertisment

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Md Salim alleged that the BJP is trying to destroy the parliamentary democracy in the country.

"We have seen in the last few days how the parliamentary system is being decimated," the CPI(M) leader said at a press conference here.

Salim claimed that the incident of Parliament security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack laid bare the lack of proper security and surveillance in the new complex. "Opposition members are being suspended for questioning that," he said.

Advertisment

So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Claiming that attempt is being made to make the Parliament opposition-free, he said that the Left Front will hold protests across West Bengal as part of an INDIA alliance programme.

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital on Wednesday, Salim claimed that it has proved that the Trinamool Congress MPs are not competent.

Advertisment

"They could not take up the state's demands in the Parliament, that is why they had to go with their guardian Mamata Banerjee to meet the PM," the CPI(M) leader said.

The West Bengal chief minister met the Prime Minister and demanded the release of pending central funds to the state.

Salim claimed that the chief minister does not attend the administrative meetings with the Centre where such issues can be raised, but goes to Modi on political agenda.

"We have asked for a white paper from the state government, but it has not come up with it yet," he said.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre can not hold up funds meant for the people of the state, he said that the saffron party should clarify what legal steps it has taken over the alleged non-declaration of accounts by the state on funds already provided to the state. PTI AMR NN