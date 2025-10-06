Attempt to attack CJI an assault on Constitution and Ambedkar, says Sena (UBT) MP Raut

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai during court proceedings was a direct assault on the Constitution and its principal architect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He also called the attacker, an elderly lawyer, a "fake Hindutvawadi and creation of BJP's training centre".

"Attack on Chief Justice of India is a direct assault on the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar," the Rajya Sabha member said in a post on X.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack.

The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises. As he was being taken away, Kishore was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma).

Kishore, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, was questioned for three hours by Delhi police officials inside the apex court premises and was later allowed to go.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was recovered by the police from his possession. PTI PR RSY