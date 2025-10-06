Attempt to attack CJI Gavai an insult to democracy, Constitution: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday strongly condemned the alleged attempt to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings, saying it was not just an assault on judiciary, but a grave insult to the Constitution also.

In a statement here, the former Union minister noted that judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding democratic values and ensuring debates and disagreements lead to fair and just conclusions.

"The judiciary exists to uphold the values of democracy and the Constitution. An attempt to attack the Chief Justice of India in the highest institution of justice (Supreme Court) is not merely an assault on the judiciary, but a grave insult to our democracy, our Constitution, and our nation itself," he maintained.

Expressing concern over growing tendency to undermine constitutional institutions, the Rajya Sabha MP opined, "The poison being spread in our country now refuses to respect even the highest constitutional institutions. This is a warning bell for the nation." The veteran politician assured he will remain committed to ensuring that pillars of Indian democracy are not weakened under any circumstances.

A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer, later identified as Rakesh Kishor, a resident of Delhi's Mayur Vihar, approached the dais, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges. PTI MR RSY