Attempt to bribe Maharashtra legislature's panel during Dhule visit, alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that his party's workers foiled an attempt to `bribe' the state legislature estimates committee during their visit to Dhule district.

An investigation has been launched, said a senior police official.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Raut alleged that more than Rs 5 crore in cash were found in a room at the government guest house in Dhule city.

"When the legislature estimates committee visited Dhule district today, about five and a half crore rupees were kept in room number 102 at the Dhule government rest house Gulmohar for giving bribe to the committee," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and local Sena (UBT) leaders locked the room and were standing guard outside, Raut said.

"Despite informing the district collector, superintendent of police and Anti-Corruption Bureau, no one has come even after four to five hours....There is no cooperation from the administration. The bribe was meant to suppress corruption in development works and officials' involvement in it," he alleged.

MLA Arjun Khotkar, belonging to the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, heads the committee, Raut pointed out.

The estimates committee is empowered to scrutinise the utilisation of funds allocated to a particular area in the state budget.

Meanwhile, Dhule superintendent of police Shrikant Dhivare told reporters that the matter was being probed.