Attempt to build mosque in name of Babur will meet Ayodhya-like fate: Uma Bharti

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said any attempt to build a mosque in the name of Mughal emperor Babur in the country would meet the same fate as the one in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The BJP veteran, who was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was reacting to remarks by TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who had reportedly announced to construct a "Babri masjid" in West Bengal.

"We will respect a mosque built in the name of God, worship and Islam, but a structure built in the name of Babur will meet the same fate as what happened in Ayodhya on December 6; even the bricks had disappeared." "My friend Mamata Banerjee should take action against those speaking about constructing a mosque in Babur's name. You also have a responsibility for the honour and harmony of Bengal and the country, " Uma Bharti stated on X, tagging the post to the BJP and the West Bengal Chief Minister.

The Babri masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, sparking communal violence.

A special court in 2020 acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case, including BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, among others. PTI LAL NSK