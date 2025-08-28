Attempt to culpable homicide case against Youth Cong activists over Cliff House march

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Several Youth Congress (YC) activists were booked and three of them were arrested by the police on Thursday for various offences, including attempting to commit culpable homicide, in connection with a protest march held by them to Cliff House, the chief minister's residence, here a day ago.

An FIR under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 285(danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against 28 members of the Youth Congress, police said.

Besides that, they were also booked under various other provisions of the Kerala Police Act, Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, it said.

Three of the accused were also arrested in connection with the case.

According to the FIR, the Youth Congress activists who marched to the CM's official residence at Cliff House here on Wednesday night, threw fire torches at the police personnel present there with the intention of causing them bodily harm and deter them from doing their duty.

If the officers had not blocked the fire torches, they could have been seriously injured or even burnt to death, the FIR said.

Additionally, it also said that the protestors caused a damage of Rs 8,000 to police property, including lathis, torches and the searchlight of one of their vehicles.

The Youth Congress activists had held the march to protest against the blocking of Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle earlier in the day by workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Vatakara in Kozhikode district. DYFI is the CPI(M)'s youth wing. PTI HMP KH