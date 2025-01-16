Attempt to distort history: Mamata condemns Bhagwat's 'true independence' comment

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Adding a fresh dimension to the ongoing controversy over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark calling the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya the attainment of India's "true independence," Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the ideologue's statement as "anti-national".
"This is an anti-national statement and I strongly condemn this. This is a dangerous remark, it should be withdrawn immediately. I do not know whether he said this in full knowledge of this nation's struggle for independence, but it is an attempt to distort history," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.
Bhagwat had said that the date of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi", the "true independence" of Bharat, which had faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries.
Referring to India's struggle for independence and the iconic freedom fighters who turned that dream into a reality, Banerjee added, "A sovereign country was established on August 15, 1947. Can any organisation change or distort our history of independence? We are proud of our independence, our republic and our democracy. Long live this independence even as we remember the jawans who have died protecting it.
"Parts of our nation's history have already been twisted and attempts are being made to change the Constitution. But I had no idea that a day would come when I would have to hear statements of such nature. We are dedicated to keeping our independence intact, ready to sacrifice our lives for India, but we won't tolerate such comments," she remarked.
The consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 last year in Ayodhya was attended by Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.
Banerjee, as a mark of overt and alternative political statement, had chosen the occasion to hold a religious harmony walk from Hazra crossing in south Kolkata to the Park Circus maidan in the central part of the city alongside leaders of various communities of Bengal. PTI SCH SMY MNB
