Attempt to divert attention from economic crisis: Congress on chargesheet in Herald case

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was an attempt to divert attention from the economic crisis the country was facing and alleged that the National Herald case is nothing but political vendetta in a legal disguise.

Addressing a press conference along with senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that this "politics of vendetta" has been masterminded by two people.

"For the last two days, politics of vendetta, harassment and intimidation is going on. The Congress leadership, especially Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have been deliberately targeted," he said.

"Effort is being made to divert attention from public issues, foreign policy and economic crisis. The masterminds of this politics of vendetta are two people.

"We will not be silent. We cannot be silenced. Whatever the prime minister and home minister do, we will not stay silent and we will keep raising these issues of the people," he said.

Ramesh said a fake narrative is being run that there has been a crime or money laundering. He said if there is a crime, it is on the part of those who have masterminded these allegations.

Singhvi said the case is nothing but vendetta in legal disguise.

"Selective justice is nothing but political thuggery," he said.

Singhvi asked where are the proceeds of the crime.

"This is the eighth wonder of the world, it is mocking justice, it represents the politics of vendetta," he said, hitting out at the government.

Their remarks come against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate filing a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

The prosecution complaint filed on April 9 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) named Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, as the accused no 1, and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as the accused no 2.

Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the All India Congress Committee's office at 24, Akbar Road, condemning the BJP-led Central government after the ED's chargesheet.