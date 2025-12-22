Attempt to divide people on communal lines will not succeed in TN: VCK founder

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) Dec 22 (PTI) Ruling DMK's ally Thol Thirumavalavan heading the VCK has claimed that the Sangh Parivar's attempt to "divide people" on communal lines over the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue will not succeed in Tamil Nadu.

The RSS and the Hindu organisations were making a deliberate attempt to create a conflict between the Hindus and minority communities, as they have been doing in the north, only to gain a foot hold in Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

"They are dividing the people on communal lines, playing politics and spreading religious fanaticism through the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam festival verdict," Thirumavalavan told reporters after participating in a Christmas celebration in Melpuram in the this district on Sunday.

He asserted that the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK will not allow communal hatred in the state and appealed to the people to remain vigilant.

"The single judge order (on December 1) favouring the lighting of the deepam (lamp) atop a survey stone is a classic example of the BJP taking complete control of the judiciary. Our party has planned an agitation against the judgment in Madurai," he said.

To an allegation that the DMK was favouring the minorities, the VCK chief replied "this is nothing but slander. The DMK represents all the communities and enjoys wider support from the people including the Hindus." PTI JSP JSP SA