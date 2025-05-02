Attempt to murder auto driver foiled in Karnataka's Udupi district

Udupi (Karnataka), May 2 (PTI) A 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver narrowly escaped an alleged murder attempt on his life near Athrady in Udupi district, in what police suspect to be a retaliatory act linked to the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.

Abubakkar was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men on a motorcycle while he was driving his vehicle around 11:15 PM on Thursday, they said.

In a complaint, he stated that on a rental request from an acquaintance, he had left Badagabettu and was en route near a fuel station in Athrady when the assailants began following him, police said on Friday.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said the attackers attempted to stop the auto-rickshaw and allegedly hurled abuses before one of them brandished a sword. The pillion rider is also said to have shouted in Tulu, reportedly indicating an intent to kill.

Sensing danger, Abubakkar diverted his vehicle towards Shedigudde and attempted to flee on foot. One of the assailants allegedly swung a sword at him, which he narrowly avoided. The other is reported to have struck the auto-rickshaw with a bottle, damaging its windshield.

Abubakkar managed to escape by jumping over a compound wall, the officer said.

According to the police, based on his complaint, the Hiriyadka police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 109 (attempt to murder), 324(3) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention).

Citing preliminary investigations, the SP said that the attack was in retaliation for the murder of Suhas Shetty, who was hacked to death in Bajpe, Mangaluru.

Two suspects identified as Sandesh (31) and Sushanth (32), both from Hiriyadka, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI CORR AMP KH