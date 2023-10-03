"Attempt to muzzle the media": Editors Guild of India condemns Delhi Police raids on NewsClick

New Delhi: Various organisations representing the interests of journalists condemned the Delhi Police raids on news portal NewsClick and its scribes on Tuesday, with Editors Guild of India claiming that it was an attempt to "muzzle" press freedom.

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement voicing concerns over the Delhi Police's raids on various journalists associated with NewsClick.

The Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned about the raids at the residences of senior journalists early this morning (October 3, 2023).

Their laptops, mobile phones and other devices have been seized. Senior journalists have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police, allegedly for ‘questioning.’ Media reports suggest that the raids have been widespread.

The raids are reportedly being conducted in connection with an FIR filed under the draconian UAPA and laws relating to criminal conspiracy and disruption of communal harmony against journalists, including those associated with the website Newsclick.in.

EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognise that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, the due process has to be followed. The investigation of specific offences must not create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on the freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices.

We remind the government of the importance of an independent media in a functioning democracy and urge it to ensure that the fourth pillar is respected, nurtured and protected.