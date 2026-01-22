Attempt to rape case: UP court sentences man to life imprisonment

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine after convicting him of committing obscene acts and attempting to rape a Dalit minor girl, according to case officials.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma on Wednesday awarded the sentence to the convict, Satyam Pal, after holding him guilty in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Nirbhay Singh said on Thursday that the case was registered on a complaint alleging that on December 5, 2024, the accused assaulted the complainant's seven-year-old daughter, committed obscene acts and attempted to rape her.

Police registered a case against Satyam Pal under provisions of the SC/ST Act and other relevant sections and later filed a chargesheet in the court, he said.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh, Singh added.

The court also directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim and ordered that she be granted compensation as per rules from the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmibai Mahila Samman Kosh, he said.