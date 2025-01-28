Attempt to run over, abduct college student in Kalyan

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Parents of a college student at Kalyan in the district have alleged that there was an attempt to run over and abduct their son.

The accused first tried to drive an SUV into her son's motorbike in Lokgram area on Monday afternoon, his mother Juhi Sawant said in the complaint lodged at Kolsewadi police station.

The two accomplices of the accused then tried to abduct her son, the complainant claimed.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras, she said.

Her son fought off the attackers and shouted for help, forcing them to run away, the complaint said.

Police are conducting a probe. No arrest has been made so far, an official said. PTI COR KRK