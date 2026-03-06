Attempt to secure bank loan using forged DFO signature surfaces in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) An attempt was made to obtain a bank loan worth crores of rupees using forged signatures of the divisional forest officer of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and fake documents, officials said on Friday.

DFO Manish Singh said a complaint has been sent to the superintendent of police seeking strict action against the accused.

The matter surfaced when the Bank of India branch in Puranpur sent a letter submitted for loan approval to the DFO office for verification. A check of the department's dispatch register found no record of the letter, confirming it was forged.

The suspect, identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Amritpur village, had reportedly used the fake documents while seeking a loan for a rice mill project.

The DFO said officials have been directed to approach the Madhotanda police station to lodge an FIR in the matter.