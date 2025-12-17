Attempted murder accused held after encounter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A criminal wanted in an attempted murder case was arrested after an encounter here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Khalid, a resident of Meerut district, they said.

On Tuesday night, a police team was patrolling in a private vehicle on the Haroda-Pali road in Gagalhedi police station area, when a man signalled them to stop, Additional Superintendent of Police Priya Yadav told PTI.

When the team halted the vehicle and attempted to question him, the suspect opened fire at the police with the intention to kill and tried to flee. In retaliatory firing in self-defence, the suspect sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was overpowered, Yadav said.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital, the ASP said.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one spent cartridge were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Yadav said Khalid had several criminal cases registered against him in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Saharanpur districts, including charges of attempt to murder, theft, offences under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act. PTI COR CDN APL APL