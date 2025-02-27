Attempts being made by TMC, BJP to divide people to divert attention from pressing issues: CPI(M)

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that attempts were being made by the ruling parties at the Centre and in West Bengal to create division among people on religious lines in a bid to divert their attention from pressing issues related to employment, education and healthcare.

Claiming that "competitive politics" between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress has turned into "complementary or supplementary politics" in West Bengal, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said this was also having a reflection on issues such as investigation into corruption by central agencies.

"Attempts are being made by the ruling parties at the Centre and in the state to create division among people on religious lines in a bid to divert their attention from pressing issues related to jobs, education, healthcare, etc," Salim said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.

He questioned why the CBI was not pinpointing the identity of the person it has mentioned in a supplementary affidavit filed recently before a court in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Speaking at a meeting of party functionaries here, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's second-in-command, lashed out at the agency for allegedly "acting at the behest of its political masters".

"I find it amusing that the CBI is so scared that it is pointing fingers at me in an indirect manner," the TMC national general secretary said.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that despite investigating the alleged school jobs scam case in the state for a long time, the central agencies were unable to solve it.

"Even after investigating for years, the CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) could crack the case or track the money trail involved," he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the TMC had indulged in making use of fake voting during the 2021 assembly polls in the state, maintaining that the ruling party does not have a moral right to claim innocence over the issue.

Speaking at the meeting of TMC functionaries, party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of adding fake voters from other states to the electoral rolls with the alleged backing of the Election Commission (EC), claiming that the saffron party had used similar tactics to secure victories in the Delhi and Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Voter list is corrected and updated by the state administration, so it is the responsibility of the party in power in the state if there is any discrepancy in it," he said.

"Both the BJP and TMC are beneficiaries of fake voters," the CPI(M) leader said.

He alleged that the assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi have proved how irregularities in voter lists take place.

Salim said that the TMC supremo's target of winning 215 seats was an attempt to create a false narrative.

Mamata Banerjee, during the party functionaries' meeting, set an ambitious goal of winning more than 215 of the total 294 seats in the state assembly in the 2026 polls.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front could not win any seat in the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that a Leftist ecosystem is gaining momentum in West Bengal with popular support having been witnessed during agitations in the last three years, including the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder protests.

"If the Left ecosystem revives, then those forces which are against TMC and BJP will be brought together to fight these rightist forces," he said. PTI AMR ACD