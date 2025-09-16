Attempts being made to divide society on caste, language, other things: Gadkari

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Attempts are being made to divide the society in the name of caste, language and other things, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, expressing concern over the issue.

While addressing a book launch event here, Gadkari said the country will progress and become strong only when its people remain united.

"I think today... backwardness is becoming a political interest," the Union minister noted.

"Everyone says, 'I am backward, I am backward'... Attempts are being made to break the society in the name of caste, language and everything," he added.

Deliberating on the 100-year journey of the RSS, Gadkari said that the Sangh was also defamed on various occasions by the opponents, calling it "casteist and communal".

"Nobody's caste is asked in Sangh. There is no discrimination, untouchability in the Sangh," he asserted.

"We wish for everybody's welfare and progress in the world, even those who oppose," Gadkari said, and asked, "What is a broader concept than this in the socialist modern welfarism ideology?"