Attempts being made to give political colour to Kathua killings: J-K CM Abdullah in assembly

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday derided the "attempts" to give "political colour" to the recent mysterious deaths in Kathua, and questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Police for stopping his deputy from visiting the bereaved families, but allowing the Leader of the Opposition to meet them.

Abdullah's statement came in response to the tragic incident involving three civilians -- Varun Singh (15), his uncles Yogesh Singh (32) and Darshan Singh (40) -- whose bodies were recovered from a waterfall in the remote Malhar area of Kathua on Saturday, three days after they went missing from a wedding celebration.

Last month, the bodies of two other people -- Shamsher (37) and Roshan (45) -- were found in Kohag village, with post-mortem reports indicating strangulation.

The assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debated on various issues, including these killings in the region.

CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami called on the chief minister to convey the House's concerns over the incidents.

"Tarigami Saab has rightly raised the point. As the leader of the House, I want to record my concern and that of the House over the situation in Kathua. We condemn the killings of five innocent persons and express our condolences to the bereaved families," the chief minister said.

Abdullah said the circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation. "What happened, how it happened and why it happened is a matter of investigation which is going on. Discussing it in the House will not be appropriate." He also urged appropriate action against those responsible for manhandling of Independent MLA Rameshwar Singh, who visited a hospital in Billawar tehsil to meet the families of the deceased.

"An MLA (Rameshwar Singh) wanted to go there and what happened to him is known to everyone. This also needs to be looked into and appropriate action should be taken, as he did not go there to do politics," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the "inconsistency" in police's approach to the case, Abdullah expressed surprise that the Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma of the BJP was allowed to visit the bereaved families while Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was not.

"Attempts are being made to give a political colour (to the Kathua incidents). I am surprised that an LoP was allowed (to visit the bereaved families) but the deputy chief minister (Surinder Choudhary) was stopped. I spoke to the deputy chief minister on Sunday morning as he had made a plan to visit Kathua and informed the administration about his programme.

"But more police deployment was made outside his residence on Sunday, and he was told that his planned visit to the area was not appropriate at this juncture. He spoke to me over the phone and asked what he should do. I told him that we are not irresponsible people and if the administration has an apprehension that our visit might deteriorate the situation, it is better not to go there," Abdullah said.

The chief minister also said he told Choudhary to talk to the the Jammu Zone inspector general of police, but the officer was busy with the visit of the Union home secretary.

He then spoke to the Kathua senior superintendent of police who told him that the situation was tense and that he should wait for a few days, Abdullah said.

"However, I fail to understand that if the situation was such that the deputy chief minister couldn't go there, how was the LoP allowed," the chief minister asked, even as Sharma tried to reason with him about his visit.

"You (LoP) cannot reply because I am not asking you. My question is for those who allowed you (to visit Kathua) but stopped the deputy chief minister," Abdullah said.

"It seems we are under a new administration in which you (Sharma) have become the spokesperson of the police. I have placed the reality before the House and the police will have to give answers, not you," the chief minister added.

Later, Sharma said he was constantly in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had visited the area to assure the people on behalf of the home minister.