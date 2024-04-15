Attempts being made to sway voters with money power in Kamal Nath turf Chhindwara: MP minister

Indore, Apr 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday alleged voters are being influenced with money power in Chhindwara, the home turf of Congress veteran Kamal Nath.

Advertisment

State Congress dismissed Patel's allegations, saying the BJP has been making such baseless claims realising that it would be routed in the constituency.

Patel also appealed to the Election Commission and Bharatiya Janata Party workers to work with full force to stop Kamal Nath from alleged corrupt practices in Chhindwara, which goes to polls on April 19.

Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath is pitted against BJP nominee Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara constituency, represented by the Nath senior nine times in the past.

Advertisment

"The contest in the last days of elections (in Chhindwara) is just a fight about money. I will tell Election Commission officials as well as BJP workers that they should work hard to stop Nath from resorting to corrupt practices before voting," Patel told reporters.

Not only India, the entire world knows that he (Nath) tries to change (election) results with money power, the minister alleged.

Notably, Chhindwara was the only seat out of the total 29 in Madhya Pradesh that the BJP failed to win in the 2019 polls.

Advertisment

Exuding confidence of BJP victory in Chhindwara, Patel said, "We have a saying here that a lamp burns more at the last moment before it is extinguished. You wait a bit." Patel also targeted Nakul Nath, saying,"It will be the first example of a candidate building a helipad at his home and landing a helicopter".

Election Commission officials have every right to know what is being carried in this helicopter, he added.

State Congress spokesperson Reena Bourasi Setiya dismissed the allegations raised by Patel.

"The BJP has realised that it will lose badly in Chhindwara, and is raising baseless allegations against Kamal Nath out of desparation," she said.

Notably, Patel was defeated by Kamal Nath in 2004 Lok Sabha elections by 63,708 votes. PTI HWP MAS NSK