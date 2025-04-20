Attempts to 'create divisions' among Munambam residents 'diabolical': Orthodox Church head

Kottayam(Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III has said that residents of Munambam in Ernakulam district comprised of people of different religions living together in harmony for a long time and therefore, attempts to create "divisions" among them was "diabolical".

In his Easter message here on Saturday, the Catholicos said the residents of Munambam should be given hope.

The Munambam residents, the majority of them Christians, have been agitating for the past several months against the Waqf Board's allegedly unlawful claim on their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The head of the Orthodox Church also said that the Kerala government should re-examine its stand of allegedly neglecting the ASHA workers' demand for a hike in their honorarium.

Regarding the demands by a section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers who have been protesting outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for 70 days now, he said they have been working for Rs 232 per day and are asking for it to be hiked by a minimum of Rs 100 per day.

"But the government's stand of turning its face away from their demand definitely needs to be re-examined," he said.

The Catholicos also said people in the hilly regions, especially the tribals, are being held captive by the wild animals and only state Forest Minister, A K Saseendran, can help to make their lives peaceful.

"He should be ready to do that," he added.